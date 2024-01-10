Giff Smith, Kellen Moore become first candidates to interview for Chargers’ coaching opening

Giff Smith, who served as the Los Angeles Chargers interim coach for the final three games, and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the first candidates to interview for the position. The team announced both interviews on Tuesday. Smith lost all three games as the interim after Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco were fired on Dec. 15. Players though lauded Smith for his approach and his ability to bring the team together down the stretch of a disappointing 5-12 season. Moore was hired to help improve the offense, but it finished 18th, its worst ranking since 2014. Under the new interview process approved by owners in October, any internal candidates or someone not currently employed by the NFL can interview in person.

