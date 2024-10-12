Gideon Lampron blocks 2 field goals as Dayton holds off Davidson 16-14

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Mason Hackett rushed for 218 yards on 22 carries, Gideon Lampron blocked two field goals and Dayton held off Davidson 16-14. Davidson’s final two drives each lasted 12-plus plays, but both ended in missed field goals by Adam Zouagui — the last from 51 yards out with 22 seconds left. Zouagui finished 0 for 4, with three getting blocked. Mac Grant III also made a big play for the Dayton special teams when he blocked a punt late in the second quarter and scooped it up before being tackled at the 10. Three plays later, Drew VanVleet connected with Jake Coleman from 3 yards out for a 13-0 lead.

