Gibson stops 50 shots as Ducks top Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jakob Silfverberg and Troy Terry scored in the third period, and John Gibson stopped 50 shots as the Anaheim Ducks beat Carolina 3-2 Saturday night to end the Hurricanes’ five-game winning streak.

John Klingberg also scored and Trevor Zegras and Ryan Strome each had two assists for the Ducks, who’ve won two in a row following a six-game winless streak.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Jesper Fast scored for the Hurricanes, who lost for just the second time in their last 14 games. Frederik Andersen made 12 saves in what was a sour ending to a five-game homestand.

Gibson had 13 saves in the first period, 22 in the second and 15 in the third to improve to 12-23-6 on the season. Among his notable saves was stopping Brent Burns’ redirect off Sebastian Aho’s pass in transition to keep the game scoreless in the second period.

That came shortly before Klingberg’s goal on Anaheim’s 12th shot with 3:42 left in the period gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead. It was his eighth goal of the season.

Silfverberg’s eighth goal came at 4:06 of the third to make it 2-0. He has scored in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Kotkaniemi answered just 13 seconds later with his 11th goal.

Terry got the next goal during a 4-on-4 set-up, pushing the Ducks’ lead to 3-1 with 7:59 remaining. It was his 15th.

Again, the Hurricanes had a quick response as Fast scored 1:34 later for his first goal in 12 games.

Carolina couldn’t convert on a late power play despite pulling Andersen from the net.

HE KEEPS DOING IT

Burns, a defenseman in his first season with the Hurricanes, played in his 737th consecutive game for the second-longest ironman streak among defensemen in NHL history. Only Keith Yandle at 989 has produced a longer streak.

It’s the ninth-longest overall, tying Jay Bouwmeester’s streak. Burns’ string began Nov. 21, 2013.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Host Chicago on Monday night to open a three-game homestand.

Hurricanes: At Vegas on Wednesday night.

