Gibson stops 42 shots as the Ducks beat the Kraken 5-2

SEATTLE (AP) — John Gibson made a season-high 42 saves and Alex Killorn scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the second period as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Killorn, Cutter Gauthier and Trevor Zegras each had a goal and an assist for the Ducks, who had dropped eight straight against Seattle. They rebounded from a 3-2 loss to the Kraken at home Monday night.

Frank Vatrano and Brett Leason scored in the first period for Anaheim.

Seattle erased the 2-0 deficit on goals from Eeli Tolvanen at 16:34 of the first and Oliver Bjorkstrand at 8:58 of the second. Joey Daccord stopped 28 shots.

Killorn put the Ducks ahead for good with a wrist shot at 10:02 of the second after Mason McTavish got the puck along the boards and Zegras found an open Killorn.

Anaheim Ducks, from left, forward Alex Killorn, forward Trevor Zegras, forward Mason McTavish and defenseman Olen Zellweger celebrates during an NHL hockey game against the Seattle Kraken, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Seattle. The Ducks won 5-2. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Stephen Brashear

Gauthier made it 4-2 with a power-play goal at 19:23, and Killorn assisted on Zegras’ goal at 13:55 of the third.

Takeaways

Ducks: Gibson stopped a short-handed breakaway in the third period and improved to 4-0 this season.

Kraken: Seattle had trouble connecting on passes in the offensive zone.

Key moment

After the Kraken tied it 2-all, the Ducks won the ensuing faceoff and began dominating possession again until Killorn scored the go-ahead goal 64 seconds later.

Key stat

Anaheim finished with a 34-21 advantage in hits during a game that got chippy late.

Up next

Anaheim returns home for a Friday matinee against the Los Angeles Kings.

Seattle begins a home-and-home against the Sharks on Friday afternoon in San Jose.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.