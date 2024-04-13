Gibbs-White scores against former club as Nottingham Forest settles for draw with Wolves

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Morgan Gibbs-White has scored against his former club as Nottingham Forest could earn only a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers which did little to boost its hopes of staying in the English Premier League. Gibbs-White goaded the away fans after he made it 1-1 just before the halftime break and was then involved in his side’s second goal. Matheus Cunha’s double for Wolves left Forest just one point above the relegation zone. However, Forest is still hoping to recoup some of the four points it was docked by the Premier League for breaking financial rules, with an appeal date still to be set. Injury-plagued Wolves looks set for a mid-table finish as European qualification now looks out of reach with no wins in the last four games.

