Gibbs pulls away from Xfinity Series field to claim 1st win of season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Ty Gibbs passed A.J. Allmendinger on the third and final stage of Indianapolis Xfinity Series race and pulled away for his first win of the season. Sam Mayer finished second, more than seven seconds back in the road course race. Allmendinger, the defending race champ and pole winner was third. The race was delayed by a 45-minute delay for lightning and heavy rain. Allmendinger won the first two stages, but once Gibbs took the lead, Allmendinger never had a chance. Gibbs and Allmendinger will be racing again Sunday in the Brickyard 200, which will also be held on Indy’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course.

