Gibbs has good problem after Hamlin’s pit crew steals a win from dominant, agitated Truex

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Joe Gibbs probably expects the organizational meeting of his four NASCAR Cup Series teams to be somewhat challenging this week, even after a weekend sweep at Richmond Raceway. The owner had a humbled, very fortunate and grateful winner at Richmond Raceway, and a disappointed, well-respected and normally very affable driver who dominated the race but fell victim to late circumstances that left him, at least temporarily, bitter. Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin went from third to first on pit road when a late caution sent everyone to their pits for an overtime two-lap sprint, and teammate Martin Truex Jr. went from almost certain victory to a fourth-place finish.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.