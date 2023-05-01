Giants’ Yastrzemski likely headed to IL with hurt hamstring

MEXICO CITY (AP) — San Francisco Giants centerfielder Mike Yastrzemski is likely headed to the injured list after hurting his left hamstring in a 6-4 loss to the San Diego Padres. The 32-year-old sprinted and dived for Matt Carpenter’s eighth-inning bloop. The ball popped out of Yastrzemski’s glove for a tiebreaking, two-run double. Yastrzemski said he felt a pop in his hamstring on his second step. Yastrzemski limped off the field, accompanied by manager Gabe Kapler and athletic trainer Dave Groeschner. Yastrzemski is batting .292 average with five homers and 14 RBIs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.