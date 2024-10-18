Giants WR Malik Nabers has no memory of concussion 3 weeks ago

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The last thing sensational rookie receiver Malik Nabers remembers prior to his concussion late in the fourth quarter against Dallas on Sept. 26 was New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throwing the ball in his direction near the sideline. That’s it. He was hit by Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs as the ball reached his hands, was knocked to the ground and hit his head on the artificial surface at MetLife Stadium. Nabers, who hopes to return Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after missing two games, said that his first concussion was “scary.”

