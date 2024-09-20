Giants WR Jalin Hyatt denies he’s asked for a trade after limited time in the first two games

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Second-year receiver Jalin Hyatt has denied asking the New York Giants to trade him if they were not going to use him. Speaking Friday after the team’s final practice for Sunday’s game in Cleveland, Hyatt said he was surprised by the ESPN report that discussed his lack of play in the first two games, and included a multi-sourced report that he said during a practice this summer that if the Giants weren’t going to use him, they should trade him. Hyatt said he as never talked to general manager Joe Schoen about a trade either recently or during the summer.

