Giants will look for a second straight postseason berth after breaking a drought last season

After ending a five-year playoff drought, the New York Giants will look to make the playoffs for the second straight year under coach Brian Daboll. The Giants appear to have improved their talent level for 2023, re-signing quarterback Daniel Jones and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, acquiring tight end Darren Waller in a trade and signing inside linebacker Bobby Okereke and wide receivers Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder as free agents. Rookie cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt could contribute. The concern is Saquon Barkley. The star running back is not happy after failing to get a new contract and having to play for a $10.1 million franchise tag.

