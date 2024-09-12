Giants visit Commanders for a matchup of 0-1 NFC East rivals

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 matchup of 0-1 NFC East rivals. The Giants are coming off a 28-6 home loss to Minnesota. The Commanders lost 37-20 at Tampa Bay. New York quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough first game back from ACL surgery, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-6. Washington rookie Jayden Daniels ran 16 times and completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards in his NFL debut. The Commanders are a slight favorite on BetMGM in their home opener.

