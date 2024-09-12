Giants visit Commanders for a matchup of 0-1 NFC East rivals

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll stands on the sideline as wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) and quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walk off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders in a Week 2 matchup of 0-1 NFC East rivals. The Giants are coming off a 28-6 home loss to Minnesota. The Commanders lost 37-20 at Tampa Bay. New York quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough first game back from ACL surgery, throwing two interceptions, including a pick-6. Washington rookie Jayden Daniels ran 16 times and completed 17 of 24 passes for 184 yards in his NFL debut. The Commanders are a slight favorite on BetMGM in their home opener.

