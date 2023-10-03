Giants to begin their managerial search with internal candidates this week

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants hope to begin interviewing internal managerial candidates this week as they seek to replace Gabe Kapler, who was fired last Friday with three games left in a second straight losing season. President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi says discussions are underway about who the club would like to speak with from inside the organization initially, probably a couple of people. Zaidi is relying on input from retired catcher Buster Posey, who’s now part of the ownership group. He says he’ll also get feedback from pitcher Logan Webb.

