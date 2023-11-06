Giants’ struggles in loss to Raiders amplified by inept offense and Daniel Jones’ injury

By W.G. RAMIREZ The Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols sacks New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Locher]

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One step forward, two steps back. It seems to be the case for the New York Giants, who lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a knee injury in the second quarter during Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was returning after missing the team’s previous three games with a neck injury. And while coach Brian Daboll is remaining optimistic, he’s also preparing for what may be a worst-case scenario.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.