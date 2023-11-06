Giants’ struggles in loss to Raiders amplified by inept offense and Daniel Jones’ injury

LAS VEGAS (AP) — One step forward, two steps back. It seems to be the case for the New York Giants, who lost quarterback Daniel Jones to a knee injury in the second quarter during Sunday’s 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Jones was returning after missing the team’s previous three games with a neck injury. And while coach Brian Daboll is remaining optimistic, he’s also preparing for what may be a worst-case scenario.

