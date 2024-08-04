Giants still waiting for right tackle Evan Neal to practice in training camp after ankle surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have been waiting for right tackle Evan Neal to practice since opening training camp. His absence is a topic coach Brian Daboll doesn’t like talking about. The coach said on Sunday that Neal will practice when he is ready, but his job could be on the line. The seventh pick overall in the 2022 draft has not lived up to expectations. He had ankle surgery in January and he is still undergoing rehabilitation. And veteran Jermaine Eluemunor is playing well in his absence.

