Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas is listed as questionable against Cardinals

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants starting left tackle Andrew Thomas practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day and was listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with the Arizona Cardinals. Thomas sustained a hamstring injury in Sunday night’s 40—0 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He played the majority of snaps but struggled against a Dallas defense that sacked Daniel Jones seven times. Thomas, who signed a $117.5 million contract extension in July, did not practice Wednesday and he was limited on Thurssday and Friday. If Thomas cannot go, Josh Ezeudu or veteran Matt Peart probably will replace him

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.