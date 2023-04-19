Giants starter Alex Wood exits early with hamstring injury

MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Alex Wood has exited his start against the Miami Marlins in the third inning because of a a strained left hamstring. Wood planted both feet awkwardly after he came off the mound and fielded Jean Segura’s bunt near the third-base line. He threw out Segura by a step. But the pitcher limped around the mound, prompting immediate attention from an athletic trainer and Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Wood was replaced by Jakob Junis. Wood’s outing ended after 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one run and one hit, striking out three and walking one.

