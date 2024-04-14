Giants’ Snell allows 7 runs over 4 innings against Rays in return to Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Fl.a (AP) — Blake Snell had a rough return to Tropicana Field with the San Francisco Giants. The two-time Cy Young Award winner allowed seven runs over four innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, including a pair of home runs. Amed Rosario hit a two-run homer in a three-run first and light-hitting catcher René Pinto connected on a three-run drive in the fourth. Pinto had two hits and nine strikeouts in his previous 13 at-bats. Snell gave up six hits, two walks and struck out four. He threw 48 of 78 pitches for strikes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.