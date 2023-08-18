Giants skipper Kapler to serve 1-game suspension for returning to dugout after being ejected

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout following his fourth inning ejection during Tuesday night’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Oracle Park. Kapler will serve his suspension when the Giants are to begin a road series at Atlanta. The Giants skipper was ejected by plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against Wade Meckler. It was Kapler’s second ejection this season and seventh of his career. The Giants won 7-0.

