Giants skipper Kapler serving 1-game suspension for returning to dugout after being ejected

ATLANTA (AP) — San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler has received a one-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for returning to the dugout following his fourth-inning ejection during Tuesday’s home win over Tampa Bay. Kapler will serve his suspension Friday when the Giants begin a three-game series at Atlanta. He was ejected by plate umpire Chad Whitson for arguing a called strike on a high pitch to the outside corner against rookie outfielder Wade Meckler. It was Kapler’s second ejection this season, third with San Francisco and seventh of his career. Bench coach Kai Correa and pitching coach Andrew Bailey will combine to serve as interim manager for the game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.