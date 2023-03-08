Giants signed Jones, franchised Barkley, have money to spare

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen wasn’t sure whether the team would be able to finalize a long-term deal for quarterback Daniel Jones with 30 minutes left before the NFL deadline to franchise a player. Nine straight days of contract talks had come down to 1,800 seconds. Schoen and Jones say that the deal was struck with six minutes to spare after the Giants conceded some and the Athletes First agents representing Jones gave a little, too. Jones has a four-year, $160 million contract.

