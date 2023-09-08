Giants sign veteran kicker Graham Gano to 3-year contract extension

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants kicker Graham Gano has signed a three-year contract extension. The 36-year-old Gano has made 91.8% of his field-goal attempts since joining the Giants in 2020. That’s the best percentage in franchise history for anyone with at least 50 attempts. Gano has also made 20 kicks of at least 50 yards for the Giants — 11 more than any other player in team history. He converted a team-record eight from 50 or more last year. Gano previously played for Carolina and Washington.

