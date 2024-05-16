Giants sign veteran catcher Curt Casali to 1-year deal

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have signed veteran catcher Curt Casali to a one-year contract amid a growing number of injuries on their roster. Starting catcher Patrick Bailey went back on the seven-day concussion injured list Tuesday after being activated three days earlier, and backup Tom Murphy was transferred to the 60-day IL on Wednesday with a sprained left knee. The 35-year-old Casali played for San Francisco from 2021-22 before getting traded to Seattle. In 10 major league seasons with the Rays, Reds, Giants and Mariners, Casali has a .220 batting average with 47 homers and 154 RBIs.

