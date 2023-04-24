Giants sign DT A’Shawn Robinson days before NFL draft

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants added some depth to their defensive line days before the NFL draft, signing defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson to a one-year contract on Monday. The Giants announced the signing of the former Alabama player who won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2021 season. Robinson was drafted by the Detroit Lions in 2016 before signing with the Rams in 2020. He appeared in 10 games last season before hurting a knee. The Giants made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016.

