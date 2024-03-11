Giants set to acquire Burns, reach 3-year deals with Runyan and Singletary, AP sources say

EAST RUTHEFORD, N.J. (AP) — On a day the New York Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history.

Coming off a disappointing 6-11 season, the Giants on Monday agreed to acquire edge rusher Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.

Burns is getting a five-year contract worth up to $150 million with $87.5 million in guarantees, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be completed until Wednesday.

Burns, a two-time Pro Bowler, will sign his franchise tag to facilitate the deal. Burns becomes the second-highest paid defensive end in NFL history.

The deal will give the Giants two dynamic edge rushers with Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux playing on opposite sides for new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was hired after coach Brian Daboll and coordinator Wink Martindale parted ways after the season.

FILE - Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary carries the ball during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns, Jan. 13, 2024, in Houston. On a day the New York Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley in free agency, general manager Joe Schoen found a replacement and bolstered his team's weak offensive line Monday, March 11, by agreeing to terms with halfback Devin Singletary and guard Jon Runyan Jr. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Patterson

Earlier in the day, Schoen found a replacement for Barkley, agreeing to terms with former Houston running back Devin Singletary and guard Jon Runyan Jr. on three-year deals.

Runyan, who spent the past four seasons with the Packers, will sign a three-year, $30 million contract with $17 million guaranteed. Singletary, who spent last season with Houston, will get a three-year deal worth $16.5 million, two people with knowledge of the deals told The AP.

The deals came after Barkley agreed to sign a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles and safety Xavier McKinney, who played every down last season, left for a four-year, $68 million deal with the Packers.

Singletary, who will turn 27 in September, ran for 898 yards and four touchdowns, while 30 catching passes for 193 yards for the Texans. He spent his first four seasons in Buffalo, where Schoen was the assistant GM.

The 26-year-old Runyan has spent the past four seasons with Green Bay, starting this past season at right guard and at left guard the two before that. He was one of the league’s top-rated guards in pass protection.

The Giants allowed a franchise-high 85 sacks in 2023, the second-highest total in NFL history.

Schoen came into the season looking to improve his team’s line, particularly at both guard spots and right tackle. New York has the No. 6 overall pick in the draft next month.

Runyan, who played at Michigan, is the son of former Philadelphia Eagles tackle Jon Runyan Sr., who was noted for his battles with Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan.

Barkley, who tweeted two eagle emojis on Monday, hit free agency after the Giants elected not to put a franchise on the 2018 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. The team used the tag last season and eventually worked out a one-year, $10.1 million contract before the start of training camp.

Over the weekend, the Giants returned three key members of their specials teams, re-signing long snapper Casey Kreiter, leading tackler Carter Coughlin and returner Gunner Olszewski.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.