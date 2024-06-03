Giants send 2-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to injured list, activate OF Michael Conforto

PHOENIX (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell was placed on the 15-day injured list one day after leaving a game against the New York Yankees with a left groin strain. Veteran outfielder Michael Conforto will take Snell’s place on the roster. Conforto has been out since May 11 because of a hamstring injury. He’s hitting .280 with seven homers and 20 RBIs this season. Snell is 0-3 with a 9.51 ERA in six starts for San Francisco since signing a $62 million, two-year contract as a free agent. He won the 2023 NL Cy Young Award with San Diego.

