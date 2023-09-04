Giants secondary depth will face challenge from Cowboys passing game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The way rookie cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins have fit so seamlessly into the New York Giants defense, veteran Adoree Jackson has found himself playing a relatively new position. New York’s top coverage cornerback last season, Jackson has been playing more against the slot receiver since training camp opened in late July. With the season opener against Dallas coming on Sunday night, Jackson may very well be paired against Cowboys top wide out CeeDee Lamb in the nationally televised game. The Cowboys beat the Giants twice last season, although both teams made the playoffs and won wild-card games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.