Giants’ Saquon Barkley considering holding out after failing to get a new deal

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A frustrated Saquon Barkley considered sitting out the 2023 season among his options if the star running back couldn’t get a new contract from the New York Giants. In an interview on a podcast released Monday, Barkley discussed the negotiations leading up to Monday’s deadline for players with the franchise tag to reach a multi-year deal with teams. The 26-year-old used an expletive several times in noting a holdout would thumb his nose at the Giants and his teammates. Barkley and the Giants failed to reach a new contract agreement on Monday, meaning he will earn at least $10.1 million this season.

