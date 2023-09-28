Giants running back Saquon Barkley practices on a limited basis with his sprained right ankle

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Star running back Saquon Barkley practiced on a limited basis with a sprained right ankle on Thursday and his status for the New York Giants game against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night is still uncertain. Barkley was among five players listed as limited by coach Brian Daboll after the practice at the team’s headquarters. In the portion of the practice open to reporters, Barkley worked away from the team. He did some agility drills, moving his feet from left to right and then right to left. He carried a ball straight ahead, stepping over cushioned rectangular curbs. He also took pitches from quarterback Daniel Jones and ran upfield.

