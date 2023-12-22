Giants running back Saquon Barkley looking for success in Philadelphia

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Saquon Barkley enjoys taking the trip down the New Jersey Turnpike to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Facing the Eagles is always a challenge. The problem for the star running back and the Giants is the past decade has been one fruitless trip after another. The Eagles have won their past 10 home games against New York, and 16 of 19 overall. They won all three last season, including a blowout win in the NFC divisional round of the playoffs. The Giants will try to end their road woes against Philly when the teams play on Christmas Day.

