Giants running back Saquon Barkley enters the season once again looking to prove his value

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After signing a $10 million franchise tag contract before training camp, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley is once again out to prove himself. It’s the same approach he took after not getting a long-term contract extension before last season. All he did was gain a career-best 1,312 yards rushing and score 10 touchdowns. He tied for the team lead with 57 catches. He is hoping for more this season. The Giants open at home Sunday night against the Dallas Cowboys and star defensive end Micah Parsons, Barkley’s former Penn State teammate.

