Giants rookies key their 7th-inning rally in a 6-4 win over the Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — San Francisco rookies Patrick Bailey and Luis Matos hit RBI singles during a three-run rally in the seventh inning that sent the Giants past the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-4 on Friday night.

With the Giants trailing 4-3, Wilmer Flores led off the seventh with a double and J.D. Davis walked with one out. Both runners advanced on Austin Hedges’ passed ball, and Flores scored on Bailey’s single. Davis also came home on the play when right fielder Henry Davis overran the ball for an error.

Bailey stole second and then Matos capped the outburst with his two-out single off Ryan Borucki. All three runs were charged to Colin Holderman (0-2).

Flores, Matos and Michael Conforto had two hits each for San Francisco. Conforto’s two-run single in the fifth broke a scoreless tie.

Ji Man Choi homered for the Pirates, a leadoff shot to center field in the bottom of the fifth. A balk by Ross Stripling later in the inning allowed the Pirates to tie it.

Sacrifice flies by Choi and Marcano in the sixth put the Pirates ahead briefly at 4-3. The Giants had gone in front in the top of the inning on Brandon Crawford’s run-scoring groundout.

Mauricio Llovera (1-0) got two outs for the win.

Stripling lasted 4 2/3 innings and gave up two runs and five hits while striking out six and walking none. He has yet to win this season in eight starts and 13 appearances overall.

Pirates starter Rich Hill allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings. He had two walks and two strikeouts.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (right shoulder fatigue) is likely to be activated during a four-game series in Cincinnati that starts Monday. He made a rehab start Thursday in the Arizona Complex League and allowed one run on five hits in four innings with five strikeouts. … RHP Luke Jackson (lower back strain) also pitched in that game and struck out three in one scoreless inning. He is expected to return sometime during the road trip.

UP NEXT

The Giants will start RHP Alex Cobb (6-2, 2.91 ERA) on Saturday against RHP Johan Oviedo (3-10, 4.75). Cobb pitched a scoreless inning in Tuesday’s All-Star Game. Oviedo has lost his last six starts.

