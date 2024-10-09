Giants rookie WR Nabers still in concussion protocol while OLB Thibodeaux has wrist surgery

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has had wrist surgery and will be week to week, coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday. Thibodeaux played in Sunday’s 29-20 win over the Seahawks in Seattle. Daboll did not say when the injury happened but he said “not anymore” when asked if it required surgery. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers remains in the concussion protocol, but the sixth overall pick in the draft is making progress. He was on the field when the team was stretching and then went to another field and worked with a trainer when the team went through individual drills.

