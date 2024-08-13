Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy carted off after ankle injury

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants rookie running back Tyrone Tracy was carted off the field on Tuesday after injuring his right ankle on a special teams play. The fifth-round pick out of Purdue seemed to take a bad step after mishandling a kickoff and immediately went down in pain. He was taken to The Hospital for Special Surgery for tests and evaluation. The Giants said he had an ankle injury.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.