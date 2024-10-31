Giants rookie receiver Malik Nabers is happy with his season, except for the dropped passes

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Despite missing two games with a concussion, Malik Nabers is having an excellent rookie season with the New York Giants. The No. 6 overall pick, Nabers has caught 46 passes for 498 yards and three touchdowns. His catches are the eighth best in the league behind Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (52) and his yardage is 17th overall, 176 yards behind Ja’Marr Chase of the Bengals. The only thing he would like to do is cut down on his dropped passes. He had had five this season, tied for the fourth most in the league.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.