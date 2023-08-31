Giants rookie receiver Jalin Hyatt switches the number on his jersey to 13, Odell’s old one

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie wide receiver Jalin Hyatt seemingly wasn’t satisfied exceeding training camp expectations for the New York Giants. The third-round draft pick put more pressure on himself Wednesday, changing his jersey number from 84 to 13. For those not familiar with Giants’ history, that’s the number Odell Beckham Jr. had with New York in five-year, highlight-filled stint. Hyatt said he was a Beckham fan as a youth. Beckham had 91 catches for 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games as a rookie. Hyatt caught 15 TDs for Tennessee last season. Beckham is now with Baltimore.

