Giants rookie Malik Nabers mixes it up with Lions’ Kerby Joseph at joint practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Giants first-round draft pick Malik Nabers has been impressing people with his speed and hands since New York took the wide receiver with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft. The LSU product also has shown he is not going to be intimidated by any defensive back. Nabers showed his no-nonsense approach on Tuesday, getting into an altercation with Lions safety Kerby Joseph as the Giants finished two days of joint practices with Detroit. The teams will meet in their preseason opener on Thursday at MetLife Stadium.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.