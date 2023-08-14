Giants rookie Eric Gray getting a chance to return kicks and punts

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants running back Eric Gray (20) runs during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Sancya]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie running back Eric Gray is being given an opportunity at being the returner for the New York Giants. The fifth-round draft pick from Oklahoma has been the primary returner on kickoffs and punts since training camp opened, and he handled all but one in the Giants’ 21-16 loss to the Detroit in the preseason opener. After practice Monday, Gray said he is excited to have the opportunity. He returned two punts for a total of 8 yards and averaged 20.7 yards on three kickoff returns Friday. He also had a 36-yard return nullified by a penalty.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.