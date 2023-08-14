Giants rookie Eric Gray getting a chance to return kicks and punts

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Rookie running back Eric Gray is being given an opportunity at being the returner for the New York Giants. The fifth-round draft pick from Oklahoma has been the primary returner on kickoffs and punts since training camp opened, and he handled all but one in the Giants’ 21-16 loss to the Detroit in the preseason opener. After practice Monday, Gray said he is excited to have the opportunity. He returned two punts for a total of 8 yards and averaged 20.7 yards on three kickoff returns Friday. He also had a 36-yard return nullified by a penalty.

