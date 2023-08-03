Giants rookie cornerback Tre Hawkins is making plays and drawing attention in training camp

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Sixth-round draft pick Tre Hawkins has been one of the early surprises for the New York Giants in training camp. The cornerback from Old Dominion has been taking snaps at times with the first-team defense in the regular formations and in the nickel situations. Coordinator Wink Martindale has also experimented using Hawkins and first-round draft pick Deonte Banks on the outside in the nickel situations and having veteran Adoree’ Jackson play in the slot. Nothing is set yet but it’s obvious Hawkins has opened some eyes. Martindale said Hawkins has had a great camp so far.

