Giants right-hander Beck has aneurysm in upper part of pitching arm, weighing options

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants right-hander Tristan Beck has been diagnosed with an aneurysm in the upper part of his pitching arm and is evaluating his treatment options after the condition was checked when he began experiencing numbness in his hand. The team announced Beck’s situation after he had left spring training camp in Scottsdale to be examined by a vascular specialist at Stanford. Beck could miss significant time and he was a projected starter for San Francisco, which has been out of the playoffs the past two seasons and hired new manager Bob Melvin to replace Gabe Kapler.

