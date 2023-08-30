Giants right-hander Alex Cobb carries no-hit bid into 7th inning vs Reds

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco right-hander Alex Cobb carried a no-hit bid through seven innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday night with the help of a scoring change.

Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie’s throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag.

Official scorer Chris Thoms originally called the play a hit, then changed it to an errore.

That was the only runner to reach through seven innings off Cobb, who struck out six and threw 99 pitches. The Giants led 6-0.

Cobb was trying to win for the first time in eight starts since July 5.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.