Giants return from their bye week and head into the homestretch against the Packers

By TOM CANAVAN The Associated Press
New York Giants cornerback Deonte Banks (25) pushes New England Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker (1) out of bounds during the second quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adam Hunger]

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are back from their late bye week and are heading into a tough five-game homestretch with no room for error if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs for a second straight year. The Giants have had a week to rest and get ready. They are two games out of a wild-card spot and need to win out to finish with a 9-8 record. The final five starts next Monday night with a home game against the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

