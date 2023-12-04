Giants return from their bye week and head into the homestretch against the Packers

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are back from their late bye week and are heading into a tough five-game homestretch with no room for error if they are to have any chance of making the playoffs for a second straight year. The Giants have had a week to rest and get ready. They are two games out of a wild-card spot and need to win out to finish with a 9-8 record. The final five starts next Monday night with a home game against the Green Bay Packers, who beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.