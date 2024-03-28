Giants release fan favorite Pablo Sandoval from his minor league deal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants released infielder Pablo Sandoval from his minor league contract hours before opening the season against the San Diego Padres. That ended his attempt at a third stint with the club. He batted .250 in 28 spring at-bats, with two RBIs. The 37-year-old Sandoval was a fan favorite nicknamed Kung Fu Panda and earned 2012 World Series MVP honors. He was trying to get back to the big leagues for the first time since 2021, when he batted .178 with a .302 on-base percentage, four homers and 11 RBIs in 69 games with the Atlanta Braves.

