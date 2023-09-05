Giants reinstate reliever John Brebbia from the 60-day IL and place OF AJ Pollock on waivers

CHICAGO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants have reinstated reliever John Brebbia from the 60-day injured list. San Francisco also placed veteran outfielder AJ Pollock on unconditional release waivers before its game at the Chicago Cubs. Right-hander Tristan Beck was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The 33-year-old Brebbia hasn’t appeared in a big league game since June 16. He pitched a scoreless inning in each of his three rehab appearances in the minors. Brebbia had been sidelined by a right lat strain.

