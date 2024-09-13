Giants receiver Malik Nabers practices and avoids the injury report for the Commanders game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers has practiced with the New York Giants, and the rookie receiver is not listed on the team’s injury report for this weekend’s game with the Washington Commanders. Nabers, the sixth-overall pick in the NFL draft, showed up on the injury report on Thursday after experiencing an issue with his knee. The team said he was limited at practice. Coach Brian Daboll was not concerned about the injury before practice Friday and said Nabers was going to play in the NFC East game at Washington. Nabers led New York with five catches for 66 yards in a 28-6 loss to Minnesota in the season opener.

