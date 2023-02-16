Giants re-sign WR Isaiah Hodgins, who had breakout season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants re-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins. He was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent next month. Hodgins was one of the Giants’ biggest surprises this season as they ended a five-year postseason drought. The 24-year-old Hodgins was claimed off waivers from Buffalo on Nov. 2 and quickly became a favorite target of Daniel Jones in New York’s offense. Hodgins finished with 33 receptions for 351 yards in just eight regular-season games, and tied Richie James for the most touchdown catches with four. Hodgins also caught eight passes for 105 yards and another touchdown in New York’s 31-24 wild-card win at Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.