Giants re-sign punter Gillan and long snapper Kreiter

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have kept their special teams unit together, re-signing punter Jamie Gillan and long snapper Casey Kreiter. The Giants announced the moves on Monday. Gillian averaged a career-best 46.8 yards on 74 punts last season, his first with the Giants. He also served as the holder for placekicker Graham Gano, who hit 29 of 32 field goals attempts and 32 of 34 extra points. Kreiter was signed by the Giants in 2020 after spending the previous four seasons with Denver. He has not missed a game since the start of the 2017 season.

