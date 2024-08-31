Giants re-sign cornerback Adoree’ Jackson to add a familiar veteran to their young secondary

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants re-signed cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, who spent the last three seasons with the team. The move Saturday adds a proven veteran to the Giants’ secondary, which heads into the regular season otherwise mostly young and inexperienced. New York released tight end/fullback Jakob Johnson to make room for Jackson. The 28-year-old Jackson started 14 games last season for the Giants and returned an interception 76 yards for a touchdown. He has 77 career starts, almost double the five other key cornerbacks on the current roster, including Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins III and rookie Dru Phillips.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.