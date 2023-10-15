Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Bills after missing 3 games

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is listed as active to play against the Buffalo Bills after missing three weeks with an ankle injury. Barkley accounts for two of the Giants five offensive touchdowns this season. He has been sidelined since helping New York overcome a 20-0 deficit in a 31-28 win over Arizona in Week 2. Barkley’s return offsets New York missing starting quarterback Daniel Jones, who sustained a neck injury last week. Bills rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid is inactive because of a concussion, while cornerback Dane Jackson is out because of a foot injury.

