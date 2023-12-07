Giants quarterback Daniel Jones says knee surgery was limited to his ACL

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones said his recent knee surgery was limited to his ACL and he hopes to return to practice for training camp next season. Speaking for the first time since having the surgery on his right knee less than two weeks ago, the 26-year-old said he has started his rehabilitation.

